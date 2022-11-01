Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 5,770,561 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,132,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,770,561 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 3.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,616,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Motco grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 428.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 791,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after acquiring an additional 641,761 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.