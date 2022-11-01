Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 9,949 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.29% of PTC Therapeutics worth $65,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 76.28%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,771 shares of company stock valued at $199,662. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

