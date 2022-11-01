Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 247,264 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $27,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

