Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $33,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.82.

Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $748.75 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $761.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $688.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $647.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,228 shares of company stock worth $44,022,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

