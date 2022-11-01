Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $24.07 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,956 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $24,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 64,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 81.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 134,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of WRB opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $74.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

