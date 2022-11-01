Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $37.17 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $37,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after acquiring an additional 893,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 730,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,027,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,080,000 after buying an additional 200,512 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

