Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $40.94 Million Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,913 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Li Auto worth $40,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 161.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Li Auto by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,356,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,621,000 after buying an additional 1,799,177 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Li Auto by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 791.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,492,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,420 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.35 and a beta of 0.72. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

