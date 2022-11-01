Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $49.50 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,464 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $49,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

Shares of MCK opened at $389.37 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $207.74 and a 12-month high of $396.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

