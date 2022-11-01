Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $55.30 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 428.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 641,761 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $55,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355,182 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 137.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 861,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 250.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $98,970,000 after acquiring an additional 854,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.