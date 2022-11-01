Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $23,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

