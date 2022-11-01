Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

PM opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. The company has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

