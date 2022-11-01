Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,648,901 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,648,901 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Synchrony Financial worth $46,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

