Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 320,118 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 320,118 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of SLM worth $28,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 77.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SLM by 40.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their target price on SLM to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

