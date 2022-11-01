Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.95 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

