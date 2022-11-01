Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider John Hornby Buys 2,334 Shares

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) insider John Hornby purchased 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.18 ($2,171.56).

Luceco Stock Performance

Shares of Luceco stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 86.30 ($1.04). 119,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.45. The firm has a market cap of £138.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.69. Luceco plc has a 1-year low of GBX 63.47 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 407.55 ($4.92).

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Further Reading

