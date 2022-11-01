Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,611.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

