Lumi Credits Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $6,355.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

