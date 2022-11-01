Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $27.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.31.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 63 to SEK 64 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.51.
Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
