Luther Burbank Co. (LBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Luther Burbank has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luther Burbank has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LBC opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Luther Burbank by 50.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.