Luther Burbank Co. (LBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.
Luther Burbank has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luther Burbank has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.
Luther Burbank Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LBC opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $15.37.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
