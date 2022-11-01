M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
M/I Homes stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.49. 304,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,050. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 4.59.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
