M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

M/I Homes stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.49. 304,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,050. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

M/I Homes Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in M/I Homes by 32.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

