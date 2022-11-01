MacroGenics (MGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 11,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,473. The stock has a market cap of $326.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 168,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 168,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at $27,542,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,229,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,882,638.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 668,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $329,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

