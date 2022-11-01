Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,827 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 402,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MGY stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

