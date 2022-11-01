Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 90426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Magnum Goldcorp Trading Down 20.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$732,400.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.17.
About Magnum Goldcorp
Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.
