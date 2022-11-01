Maker (MKR) Price Hits $898.75 on Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Maker token can now be purchased for $898.75 or 0.04385565 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $878.65 million and $26.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

