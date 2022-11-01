Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.19. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $276.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.79.
Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
