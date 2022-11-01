Manifold Finance Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $864,097.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $29.59 or 0.00144763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,437.60 or 0.31556618 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.