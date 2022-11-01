Maple (MPL) Price Hits $14.32 on Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Maple has a total market capitalization of $55.49 million and approximately $884,848.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $14.32 or 0.00070116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.89 or 0.31293066 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

