Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

