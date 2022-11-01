Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 784,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 193,908 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 410,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,036,535. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of -152.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.