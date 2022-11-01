Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $501.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

