Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

NXPI traded up $7.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.14. The stock had a trading volume of 106,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,962. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

