Marco Investment Management LLC Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846,236. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

