Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.75. 159,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,448. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $129.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average of $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.