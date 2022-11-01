Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.09. 51,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.