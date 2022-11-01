Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $124.63.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

