Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $80.53. 134,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,205. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $82.10.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.