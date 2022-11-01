Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 86.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,628,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.20 and a 200 day moving average of $234.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

