Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

Marlin Technology stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Marlin Technology has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,286,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 376,727 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,872,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 700,692 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,266 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

