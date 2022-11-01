Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.64 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

VAC stock opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

