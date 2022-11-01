Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-10.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.76. 530,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average of $137.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.61%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

