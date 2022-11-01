Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

MMC stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.45. 45,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,559. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

