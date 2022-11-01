Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance
Shares of Marwyn Value Investors stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marwyn Value Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.51). The stock has a market cap of £57.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67.
Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile
