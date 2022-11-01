Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marwyn Value Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.51). The stock has a market cap of £57.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67.

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

