Mask Network Price Reaches $2.29 on Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 115.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00011196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $108.14 million and approximately $255.63 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

