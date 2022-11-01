Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.67-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MATX stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,211. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. Matson has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,357.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,877 shares of company stock worth $1,632,273. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

