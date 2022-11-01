Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.