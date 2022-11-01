Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MERC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercer International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 680,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $887.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Mercer International had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

