Meridian Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.