Meridian Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.18. 26,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,339. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

