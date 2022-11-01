Meridian Management Co. Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.90. 50,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,656. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $713.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

