Meridian Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meridian Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FDX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.38. 101,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average is $204.29. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

